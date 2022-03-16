Esquimalt-based navy crew intercepts and destroys 800 kilos of cocaine

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST HMCS Saskatoon and HMCS Yellowknife conduct a sailpast off Ogden Point on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, prior to departing for Operation CARIBBE, a U.S.-led enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

A Canadian warship and the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a drug-smuggling boat carrying approximately 800 kilograms of cocaine, arresting its crew and sending most of the drugs to the bottom of the ocean.

The seizure by the crew of HMCS Yellowknife took place March 6 in the eastern Pacific Ocean, National Defence spokesman Daniel LeBouthillier said Tuesday.

HMCS Yellowknife, a Kingston-class maritime coastal defence vessel, left Greater Victoria on Feb. 21 to take part in Operation CARIBBE, the U.S.-led counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. In this operation, Canadian ships and aircraft help the U.S. suppress drug-trafficking in international waters.

Law-enforcement officials on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball removed the crew “due to a safety of life at sea issue,” said LeBouthillier.

Then the crew of HMCS Yellowknife and U.S. officials drilled holes in the boat and found 800 kilograms of cocaine. The law-enforcement officials were able to remove 150 kilograms of cocaine from the boat before it became too unstable to remain afloat, said LeBouthillier.

“In order to avoid the scattering of the remaining contraband packages if the vessel sank, a decision was made to scuttle the vessel and destroy the remaining 650 kilograms of cocaine. This was made to ensure the remaining contraband would not land on the streets of Canada or the U.S. and to ensure the vessel did not pose a hazard to navigation,” said LeBouthillier.

The 150 kilograms of cocaine was turned over to the coast guard for evidence in the prosecution of the detained crew.

The National Defence spokesman would not say where the crew was from or where the vessel was registered.

“That is a question best answered by the United States Coast Guard, as they are in charge of the law enforcement and prosecution of those individuals,” he said.

Operation CARIBBE helps to control and disrupt drug trafficking and organized crime in South and Central America. It stems the flow of illicit narcotics to the U.S. and Canada.

Every year, partner nations intercept and seize millions of dollars of illicit drugs and play a major role in suppressing trafficking in international waters, said LeBouthillier.

The navy is involved in these foreign drug seizures far from our shores to demonstrate Canada’s commitment to security challenges in the region, including illicit trafficking, he said.

The Canadian Armed Force has participated since 2006, and contributed to the disruption or seizure of more than 112 tonnes of cocaine.