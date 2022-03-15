187622
Highway 3 reopened through Kootenays Pass after earlier closure, DriveBC says

UPDATE: 8:53 p.m.

Highway 3 has been cleared through the Kootenay Pass, according to DriveBC.

The Crowsnest Highway was closed earlier due to multiple vehicle accidents, with Environment Canada issuing a winter storm warning for the area.

ORIGINAL: 6:46 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions through the Kootenay Pass.

DriveBC reports “multiple” vehicle incidents on the Crowsnest Highway between Salmo and Creston.

It is hoped the highway will reopen by 8 p.m.

The corridor is currently under a winter storm warning, with between 5 and 10 cm of additional snow expected to fall on top of the 17 cm that fell since Monday night.

“There is a risk of thunderstorms and convective flurries across Highway 3 late this afternoon and this evening,” Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon. “The threat of flurries and thunderstorms will abate later this evening.”

