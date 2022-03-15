Highway 3 closed through Kootenays Pass

Photo: DriveBC - 6:45 p.m. Hwy 3, Salmo Creston Highway Summit, looking east.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions through the Kootenay Pass.

DriveBC reports “multiple” vehicle incidents on the Crowsnest Highway between Salmo and Creston.

It is hoped the highway will reopen by 8 p.m.

The corridor is currently under a winter storm warning, with between 5 and 10 cm of additional snow expected to fall on top of the 17 cm that fell since Monday night.

“There is a risk of thunderstorms and convective flurries across Highway 3 late this afternoon and this evening,” Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon. “The threat of flurries and thunderstorms will abate later this evening.”