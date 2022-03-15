'It’s a symbol of evil': Soviet Union flag on boat in Vancouver rattles Ukrainian community

Photo: CTV News

A Soviet Union flag on a boat in Vancouver’s False Creek has created an uproar.

CTV News reports the flag is flying from the mast of a boat moored at the Heather Civic Marina at Stamps Landing.

“Every time I take a walk, I’m just dying. It’s like a war here on my heart,” said Maryna, a woman who from Ukraine who has lived in Vancouver for 23 years.

Millions of people died, often starved or murdered, under Soviet policies and the flag continues to be used by the Russian military in Ukraine today.

“It’s not even the Russian flag, this is the symbol of aggression. This flag is what Russian tanks are carrying when they are invading and bombing the cities and people in Ukraine,” Maryna told CTV.

Myroslav Petriw, president of the League of Ukrainian Canadians in Vancouver, likened the flag to the Nazi flag.

“It’s a symbol of evil, pure evil.”

A Vancouver Parks Board spokesperson told CTV staff are aware and are looking into the situation.

Petriw wants to see the city take action, suggesting that it would be taken down quickly if it was a swastika flag.

with files from CTV Vancouver