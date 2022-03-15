US Senate raises hope in BC that seasonal time changes will end

Photo: pixabay

The end of seasonal time changes is possible in B.C. after the U.S. Senate voted to end the practice.

The Senate unanimously approved the "Sunshine Protection Act," sending the bill to House of Representatives which will also have to pass it before being signed into law by the president.

A survey held by the B.C. government in 2019 found 93% of residents are in favour of ending the time change, reports CTV News.

B.C. has already passed legislation that will see the province switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time if the states of Oregon, California, and Washington do as well.

The change in the U.S. required federal approval, and with the pandemic, was placed on the back burner until Tuesday.

"For B.C. families who have just had to cope with the disruptions of changing the clocks, the U.S. Senate bill passed today brings us another step toward ending the time changes in our province for good," reads a statement from the premier's office on Tuesday.

"While the bill still requires congressional approval before it can go to President Biden to sign, we’re well positioned in B.C. to do away with the time changes once and for all and move to permanent DST."

with files from CTV Vancouver