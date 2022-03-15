Roller blader arrested after tuque pulled off woman's head

Photo: Glacier Media A woman reported that a man chased her along the sidewalk, approached her from behind, pushed the back of her head and took her tuque before fleeing. Victoria police later located a suspect in Trounce Alley.

In what might be the quintessential Canadian crime, a man on roller blades and wielding a hockey stick was arrested Monday afternoon for stealing a tuque off a woman’s head.

Victoria police were called to the area of Government and Belleville streets just after 1:30 p.m. for a report that a man on roller blades was hitting garbage cans with a hockey stick. A second report said the same man was causing a disturbance and hitting windows at businesses with the stick.

No windows were broken.

A third report came from a woman who said the man had chased her along the sidewalk. She said he approached her from behind, pushed the back of her head and took her tuque before fleeing.

She was not hurt.

The suspect was later located by officers in Trounce Alley. He tried to get away by rollerblading around a police car but was caught, taken to the ground and arrested.

The man, who was also unhurt, faces charges of robbery.

Police are still investigating. Call 250-995-7654, extension 1, with any information or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).