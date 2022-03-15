Rapid antigen tests available to British Columbians aged 40 and older

Photo: CTV News

The province continues to roll out free rapid antigen test kits for British Columbians.

Starting Tuesday, everyone aged 40 and older can pick up one kit containing five tests every 28 days from participating pharmacies.

As of March 15, seven million tests have been shipped to pharmacy distributors and more than 1.86 million have been dispensed so far across the province.

You’ll have to present your personal health number when you pick up a kit, or if someone else is getting it for you, they will have to present your personal health number and your date of birth.

Individuals should pick up a test kit when not having symptoms of illness to use at a future time when they have symptoms of illness.

The government began distributing rapid test kits for people over 70 in late February and has been regularly expanding the program to younger age groups

B.C. is expecting to receive more than four million more tests from the federal government in the next three weeks.

You can find out more about the government's distribution of rapid tests here. Advice on what to do if you test positive can be found here.