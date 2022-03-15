COVID-positive hospitalizations fall by just under 4% in last day

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

COVID-positive hospitalizations fell by just under four per cent over the past day.

The provincial government announced 237 new coronavirus cases, including 69 in the Interior Health region, over the past 24 hours.

Across B.C., there are 345 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 50 are in intensive care. In the Interior Health region, there are 78 people hospitalized, eight of whom are in critical care.

There were no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 70

Vancouver Coastal Health: 40

Interior Health: 69

Northern Health: 24

Island Health: 34

As of Tuesday, 93.4% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.9% received their second dose and 56.7% have received a third dose.

Data related to vaccination status of recent cases was not released Tuesday.