Man allegedly exposes and touches himself in bushes near Surrey school

A man allegedly exposed and touched himself in the bushes near a Surrey, B.C. secondary school.

RCMP is now appealing to the public for help identifying the suspect in multiple indecent acts near a secondary school in Surrey's Newton area.

On March 2, Surrey RCMP received a report of a man touching himself in the bushes near Princess Margaret Secondary School, explains a news release.

Surrey RCMP Frontline is investigating the indecent acts and has released a sketch of the suspect that was completed by a Forensic Sketch Artist.

The suspect is described as South Asian male, 30-40 years old, medium complexion, dark hair, 5’10, average build, with facial stubble and a moustache.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.