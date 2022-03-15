Technical Safety BC issues warning about unlicensed contractor

Photo: Technical Safety BC

A public safety warning has been issued by Technical Safety BC regarding a company who may be performing unlicensed work in parts of the province including the Okanagan.

The advisory, issued against Michael James Fader and Fader Industries, was posted to the Technical Safety BC website on Feb. 23 and also to their Facebook page on Friday.

“Michael Fader, who also operates as Fader Industries, is barred from performing gas or electrical work in BC and his work poses a significant public safety risk,” Technical Safety BC wrote on Facebook.

They advised homeowners, businesses, building and strata managers in BC, particularly in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and in the Okanagan to consult their records to see if they have had gas or electrical work performed by Fader and contact Technical Safety BC for any concerns.

It is also possible that Fader performed services in other areas of BC.

Technical Safety BC’s website states: “While Mr. Fader is not currently authorized to perform regulated gas or electrical work in BC and does not hold a licence to do regulated work in either of these areas, he has conducted installations and repairs without a permit. Significant hazards have resulted from some of Mr. Fader’s work and those risks may have posed serious and sometimes severe safety risks to the public.”



The public is being urged to come forward with any information regarding work conducted by Fader or Fader Industries by reporting the hazard on the Technical Safety BC website or calling 1-866-566-7233.