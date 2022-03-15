Avalanche control work closes Hwy 1 east of Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Golden and Revelstoke due to avalanche control work.

DriveBC reports the road is expected to reopen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the Trans Canada Highway between the Eagle and Rogers passes will have periods of snow today, changing to rain near noon. Snowfall totals of 10 cm are expected near the passes, with the freezing level rising from 900 metres to 1,200 around noon.

Tonight, rain will turn back to snow and the freezing level will fall to the valley bottom. Another five centimetres is expected.

Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.