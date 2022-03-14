Family of man killed by stray shot while dirt biking urges shooters to take care

Photo: Contributed Simon Tozer, 52, was dirt biking with his adult son and nephew just after 4 p.m. Feb. 21 when he was killed by a single gunshot to the chest.

The family of a man killed by a stray bullet while dirt biking near Ladysmith is urging recreational shooters to take care in the area.

Simon Tozer, 52, was dirt biking with his adult son and nephew just after 4 p.m. Feb. 21 when he was killed by a single gunshot to the chest.

The three had been riding single-file in a popular off-road area near Timberlands Road, north of Ladysmith, and could hear the sounds of recreational shooters off in the distance.

Tozer, who was at the back of the line, suddenly went down.

“Within seconds, the boys noticed that he was not following, so they immediately turned around to find him unconscious, unresponsive and bleeding,” the family said in a letter recounting what happened.

They called for help and began first aid, initially thinking it was a heart attack. Others in the area came to help, as well, but Tozer was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed the cause, said Tozer’s sister, Sarah Bonar.

“He would have been gone, unconscious, in seconds,” Bonar said. “Family Day now is not Family Day for us, it’s Memorial Day.”

Bonar said her brother was a strong family man who loved fishing. “Since we were little he was an avid fisherman and was out there on his boat every chance he had,” she said. “Everything that he tried he did with 110 per cent.”

The family’s letter said that the “horror, shock and pain” of what happened is “life-changing.”

“He meant so much to so many,” it said. “No words can express the rage we feel that someone took his life so needlessly.

“We can only imagine that the gun was fired without intent to harm and perhaps ricocheted before hitting him.”

The letter said the odds of a stray shot hitting a moving target in the heart seem “incalculable,” and asked people shooting in the area to take care.

“If you choose to use, or continue using, this area for recreational purposes please beware of the dangers,” the letter said. “It happened once, it could happen again.

“If you are one of the many who use this area for target-shooting practice we beg you to refrain, or at the very least to please follow guidelines, as one life taken is one too many.”

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate Tozer’s death and is looking to talk to any potential witnesses who were in the area of Timberlands and Ninatti roads in the afternoon of Feb. 21.

Call the unit’s information line at 250-380-6211.