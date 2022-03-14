BC reports 14 COVID-positive deaths over the weekend

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

COVID-positive hospitalization fell by about 2.5% over the weekend in B.C.

The provincial government has announced 689 new coronavirus cases, including 150 in Interior Health, over the past three days.

Across B.C. there are 359 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 51 are in intensive care. In the Interior Health region there are 83 people hospitalized, seven of whom are in critical care.

In the past 72 hours, 14 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,946. Two deaths occurred in Interior Health. Three reported deaths have been removed from the provincial total due to a data correction.

The new cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

March 11-12: 280 new cases

March 12-13: 211 new cases

March 13-14: 198 new cases

As of Monday, 93.4% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.9% received their second dose and 56.7% have received a third dose.

From March 4-10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.3% of cases. From Feb. 25 to March 10, they accounted for 29.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 4-10)

Not vaccinated: 81.4

Partially vaccinated: 31.3

Fully vaccinated: 35.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 25 to March 10)

Not vaccinated: 27.9

Partially vaccinated: 17.0

Fully vaccinated: 5.7

Past week cases (March 4-10) - Total 2,023

Not vaccinated: 297 (14.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 53 (2.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,673 (82.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 25 to March 10) - Total 381