B.C. to raise minimum wage to $15.65 on June 1

Photo: pixabay

B.C. plans to raise its minimum wage by $0.45, to $15.65 per hour, on June 1, Labour Minister Harry Bains said today.

Many expected an increase to the minimum wage on June 1 because the government in 2018 said that it would provide annual increases to the wage each June 1. Back then, when B.C.'s minimum wage was $11.35.

Steady increases brought B.C.'s minimum wage to $15.20, which is the highest among provinces and second only to Nunavut in Canada.

Business advocates told BIV that the province also promised to provide business with at least six months notice of hikes to minimum wages, and of other new expenses that would have an impact on operations.

"This is the second announcement with not a lot of notice," Retail Council of Canada director of government relations Greg Wilson said.

He pointed to B.C.'s announcement on November 24 that it would require all employers to provide staff with five days of sick leave starting on January 1. That announcement also has a significant impact on the labour costs to run small businesses, he added.

"Business craves certainty," he said. "This is uncertainty."

Wilson said that the $0.45 increase is less than he expected.