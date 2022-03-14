Up to 35 cm expected to fall on Hwy 3 in Kootenays

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

Motorists taking the Crowsnest Highway in the Kootenays this week are being told to prepare for more than a foot of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

By the time the storm passes by Tuesday night, between 25 and 35 cm will have fallen.

“Steady snow is expected from this afternoon to Tuesday morning. Approximately 15 cm of snow will accumulate by Tuesday morning,” the notice says.

“The atmosphere becomes unstable Tuesday afternoon, when convective heavy flurries are expected. Convective flurries are periods of intense snow,” Environment Canada said, adding there is “uncertainty” in snowfall accumulations from convective flurries

“An additional 10 to 20 cm of snow is possible by Tuesday night.”

Snow levels during the storm are 1,000 to 1,200 metres, so rain is expected at lower elevations.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” Environment Canada said.