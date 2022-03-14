Two killed in collision south of Prince George

Photo: PG Citizen

A crash involving two pickup trucks south of Prince George, B.C. early morning Sunday claimed the lives of both drivers,

Police and emergency services personnel were called to the scene on Highway 97 near Buckhorn shortly before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a Ford F150 on the highway engulfed in flames and a Toyota Tundra in the ditch.

A passenger in the Toyota was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The highway was closed for several hours in both directions but has since been reopened.

Police continue to investigate as they look to determine what may have contributed to the crash.