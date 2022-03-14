13-hectare controlled burn planned for south of Lytton

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Upper Fraser Canyon residents are being advised of a controlled burn starting as soon as today.

The BC Wildfire Service and Skuppah Indian Band are planning a 13-hectare prescribed burn south of Lytton on the Skuppah 2A Indian Reserve and Inklyuhkinatko Indian Reserve.

The burn could start as early as Monday, with exact timing dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Trained crews will monitor the fire at all times. Smoke and flames will be visible from the surrounding area and along Highway 1 and Highway 12.

The burn aims to reduce the level of combustible material in the area by mimicking a naturally occurring ground fire.