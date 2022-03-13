Woman killed by falling boulder on Hwy 1 was a loving wife and mother; 'loved by everyone she knew'

Photo: Contributed Laura Tennant

The woman who was killed by a falling boulder on the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden earlier this month passed just two days short of her second wedding anniversary.

A recent obituary has identified 38-year-old Laura Tennant as the person who was killed in the tragic March 4 rockfall incident on Highway 1 through the Kicking Horse Canyon.

Tennant's Jeep was hit by a falling rock just before 4 p.m. The Cochrane, Alta. resident was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries the following day.

She was surrounded by her wife Lisa, her twin sister, parents and parents-in-law at KGH when she passed.

“Laura was an exceptional human being, respected and loved by everyone she knew,” her obituary states.

“She was an avid outdoorswoman, a calming presence and always up for a laugh. She was a loving mother and Lisa’s soulmate.

“We are indebted to the many good samaritans, first responders, emergency room professionals, doctors, nurses and volunteers who so courageously and graciously came to our aid. You are heroes one and all!”

Laura was born and raised in Montreal, before she moved west after graduating from university. She lived in Winnipeg, Banff and Calgary, before ending up in Cochrane in 2018.

She travelled all over the world to Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia and the United States, and obtained her MBA at the University of Calgary. She completed her MBA in English, her second language.

She met Lisa in 2012, and five years later, the couple welcomed their son Matéo into the world. Two years later, their daughter Aviana was born.

The family regularly camped, skied and hiked around the Rocky Mountains, and on March 7, 2020 , Lisa and Laura celebrated their wedding at Kicking Horse Mountain near Golden.

A celebration of life for Laura will be held at The Cochrane RancheHouse next Wednesday. Laura's family has asked in lieu of flowers, people donate to the Cochrane Foundation in Laura's memory.