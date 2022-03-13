Rain warning for Metro Vancouver as storm approaches

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A storm is heading to southern B.C., bringing heavy downpours to the Metro Vancouver region Sunday and Monday.

While it's already grey and drizzly in Vancouver, heavy rain is expected to begin Sunday evening.

"A storm moving across the region will result in a long period of rain beginning tonight. The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains," states Environment Canada.

Up to 80 mm of rain will fall in the Metro Vancouver region, with the warning covering the City of Vancouver to Maple Ridge and areas north of those municipalities.

The southern municipalities, like Richmond and Delta, aren't included in the warning.

The warning stretches west and north of Metro Vancouver as well, into the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

Commuters Monday morning may see standing water on the roads.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada warns.

The forecast for the coming week isn't much different. While the rain warning is expected to be lifted Monday, rain, showers and clouds are pretty much a constant for the week ahead.

Highs will hit 12 C and a low of 3 C is expected on Thursday night, the coldest point of the week.