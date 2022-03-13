B.C.-wide recall on Cavendish Farms and No Name hash browns

Photo: Cavendish Farms

Classic hash brown patties from Cavendish Farms and potato patties from No Name are being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to undeclared wheat and barley.

The products have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other parts of the country.

While there have been no reported reactions to either product, the CFIA is advising people who have an allergy to wheat, have celiac disease or any gluten-related disorders to avoid consumption.

The CFIA is currently verifying that the products are being removed from the marketplace.