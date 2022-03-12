Milad Rahimi was shot and killed in the parking lot of a North Vancouver store parking lot

Photo: RCMP Shooting suspect vehicle.

The man who was fatally shot in a North Vancouver parking lot Friday had gang connections according to the North Vancouver RCMP.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is calling on the public to help further its investigation after Milad Rahimi, 34, was shot to death at a North Vancouver grocery store parking lot.

Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said North Vancouver RCMP received multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Police and BC Emergency Health Services attended the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In a press release, Dhesi said RCMP have identified Rahimni as the victim.

“We are hoping to speak to Mr. Rahimi’s friends and associates in an effort to build a timeline of his activities for the days leading up to his death,” Dhesi said, adding Rahimi was known to police and police believe it was a targeted incident.

Anyone that was in the area of the Real Canadian Superstore and Seymour Blvd and Mt. Seymour Parkway on Friday between 2:30 and 3 p.m. with CCTV or dash cam is urged to contact IHIT immediately.

The suspect vehicle, described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback, fled north on Seymour Boulevard and is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected]