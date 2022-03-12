Environment Canada calling for 15 cm of snow from Burton to Slocan

Photo: DriveBC

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected on parts of Highway 6 today.

Environment Canada has issued a snow advisory for Burton, Shelter Bay, Galena Bay, New Denver and Slocan.

A weather system will continue to bring heavy snow at times to the region. Total snow accumulations near 15 cm can be expected before the snow changes to rain later in the day Saturday.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.