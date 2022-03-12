Chair-dragging dog cited in Vancouver injury lawsuit

Photo: Getty Images - file photo

A dog dragging a metal chair it was tied to caused multiple injuries when it quickly ran into a Vancouver woman, a lawsuit claims.

In a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Feb. 25, Louisa Fakat says she was walking on a sidewalk at Cambie Road near Pacific Boulevard when a dog allegedly owned by Carrie McBeth came running toward her at full-tilt.

It wasn't the dog's body, but a metal chair it was dragging, that struck Fakat, according to the suit.

“The chair suddenly struck the plaintiff causing her to fall and sustain significant injuries," the claim said, adding that McBeth's alleged negligence was the sole cause of the accident.

According to the claim, Fakat suffered a back injury, tendon rupture, fractured and broken bones, stiffness and a neck injury. As a result, she said she's lost sleep, fears dogs and leaving the house, suffers from stress, chronic pain and anxiety.

She is suing for general damages, loss of earnings, loss of housekeeping capacity and costs of future care.

No response to the suit has been filed and the allegations have not been tested in court.