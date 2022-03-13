The BC SPCA Spring returns with a pot of up to $750,000

Photo: SPCA

After a successful run last year, the BC SPCA Spring Lottery is back with a huge 50/50 prize and more.

Last year’s lottery raised $1.9 million to provide vulnerable animals across B.C. with rescue, shelter and medical care.

“We’re excited to be offering a bonus 50/50 pot of up to $750,000 along with 30 chances to win cash prizes in our calendar Lottery,” says Tess Repenning, BC SPCA senior manager of digital giving.

“We expect our most popular ticket packages and 50/50 tickets to sell out quickly again this year.”

Lottery tickets are $30 each, three for $60 or six for $90 and they must be purchased in conjunction with a ticket for the calendar lottery.

The deadline for ticket sales is May 13.

More information and to purchase tickets can be found on the SPCA website or call 1-855-205-5998.