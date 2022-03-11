First mega-module for LNG Canada lands in Kitimat

Photo: LNG Canada Inlet facilities module arrives at the material offloading facility, LNG Canada project site, March 10, 2022.

LNG Canada says the arrival of a 4,618-tonne module in Kitimat this week marks the next phase of construction for its liquefied natural gas facility on the west coast.

The company said Friday the inlet facilities modules measures 10 storeys high, and will receive natural gas directly from the Coastal GasLink pipeline and distribute it for treatment, processing, and liquification before being stored for eventual transport to market.

It’s one of more than a dozen process modules built for the facility and the first to arrive in Canada, according to the company.

“Taking delivery of our inlet facilities module represents another key milestone for our project, which is now approaching 60 percent completion,” LNG Canada CEO Peter Zebedee said in a statement.

In a release, Senior Construction Engineer Gerard Bowers says the module will be carefully moved from the Port of Kitimat to its place at the main LNG Canada processing site.

The move will be aided by large self-propelled modular transporters, which will slowly move the module along a purpose-built haul road three kilometres long and 30 metres wide, according to the company.

Once on site, the company says it will be placed on a foundation specifically designed to accommodate its dimensions, and join several other large pieces of LNG infrastructure installed in recent months.

“This is a very important year for us, with a pace of construction not seen previously," Zebedee said. "Thanks to thousands of highly skilled Canadians working at our site in Kitimat, we’re making excellent progress as we advance through construction and prepare for 40 years of safe operations. We remain committed to delivering our first cargo by the middle of this decade.”