One dead in targeted shooting at North Vancouver Superstore

Photo: Jeremy Liddle North Vancouver RCMP and paramedics work on the scene of the shooting Friday.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

The man shot in the North Vancouver Real Canadian Superstore parking lot Friday afternoon has died.

IHIT, the RCMP’s homicide investigative team has now been called in.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they found one adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite all efforts to revive the victim, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” a release from the RCMP stated Friday evening. “Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this incident does not appear to be a random act.”

A witness named Derek, who asked that his last name not be used, told the North Shore News he arrived at the scene before paramedics were there to treat the victim. He said a bystander was offering assistance.

Derek said it appeared the victim was attempting to back up the BMW when he was shot. He then lost control and crashed into a SUV, parked next to his own vehicle.

“[Police] actually said 'Check it for bullet holes,' because there were a bunch of shells all over the ground around it,” he said.

Derek described the victim as having a shaved head and a beard, and a number of tattoos.

“It looked like he was bleeding out of his chest,” he said. “He didn’t look like he was responsive too much,” he said.

ORIGINAL 4:35 p.m.

Jane Larsen, who works nearby, said she and her colleagues heard multiple shots around 2:45 p.m.

"There was a bunch of people standing around a man who had been shot, I believe in the belly and maybe in the hand," she said. "He was still alive."

Witnesses told Jeremy Liddle, who arrived shortly after, that someone in a station wagon fired six shots into a BMW.

Eelco Fontein said the shooting happened near the second entrance to the parking lot of the store, at 333 Seymour Blvd.

"I heard bang, bang, bang. ... I thought it was fireworks," he said. "When I came out, the whole place was loaded with police cars, fire trucks, ambulance."

At least one victim was taken away in an ambulance.

