COVID-positive hospitalizations fell by more than 5%

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

COVID-positive hospitalizations fell by more than five per cent in the past day.

The provincial government announced Thursday 288 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in the past 24 hours, including 93 in the Interior Health region.

Across B.C., there are 368 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 46 are in intensive care. In the Interior Health region there are 86 people hospitalized, 11 of whom are in critical care.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 71

Vancouver Coastal Health: 47

Interior Health: 93

Northern Health: 30

Island Health: 47

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported in the Fraser Health region, for an overall total of 2,935.

In the past 24 hours, 4,958 doses of the vaccine were administered in B.C. As of Friday, 93.4% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.9% received their second dose and 56.4% have received a third dose.

From March 3-9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.0% of cases and from Feb. 24 to March 9, they accounted for 28.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 3-9)

Not vaccinated: 88.1

Partially vaccinated: 30.8

Fully vaccinated: 36.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 24 to March 9)

Not vaccinated: 24.5

Partially vaccinated: 18.6

Fully vaccinated: 5.6

Past week cases (March 3-9) - Total 2,069

Not vaccinated: 318 (15.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 53 (2.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,698 (82.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 24 to March 9) - Total 373