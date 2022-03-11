Alleged garden hose assault lawsuit names Delta police chief, wife

Photo: Contributed Kirnjeet Kaur Sidhu is suing Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord and wife Lorraine after the latter allegedly sprayed her with a garden hose.

Delta’s police chief and his wife are being sued by a woman claiming she was assaulted when sprayed with a garden hose allegedly wielded by the wife.

The alleged assault was “deliberate, malicious, oppressive and high-handed,” said a notice of civil claim filed by Kirnjeet Kaur Sidhu in B.C. Supreme Court on March 1.

Sidhu said she was walking along Centennial Beach in June 2020 after a picnic with friends. But, with a rising tide, she found herself having to climb some rocks alongside the home of Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord and wife Lorraine.

It was then, Sidhu alleged, that Lorraine Dubord “made a proprietary claim to the foreshore, laughed and taunted the plaintiff about her weight and sprayed the plaintiff with a garden hose in the face which was taken by the plaintiff as an act motivated by race.”

The claim said Lorraine Dubord’s alleged actions were done with “intent and such force as to cause injury to the plaintiff.”

The claim alleges the Dubords erected signs on rocks with the intent to claim a proprietary right to the foreshore.

Sidhu claims general and aggravated damages; emotional distress; injury to feelings, dignity, pride and self-respect; anxiety, long-term psychological issues and other injuries.

In September 2020, the B.C. Prosecution Service said Lorraine Dubord would not be charged following an investigation into the alleged altercation. Rather, she would face alternative measures, the service said.