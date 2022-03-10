Woman arrested for allegedly throwing coffee in Tim Hortons employee's face: VPD

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Vancouver police say an employee of a Tim Hortons in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside was assaulted by a customer in October 2021.

Vancouver police say they have arrested a woman who allegedly threw coffee on a Tim Hortons employee in Vancouver.

On Oct. 20, 2021, around 10 a.m., a woman entered the Tim Hortons near Pender and Abbott streets and ordered a coffee, explains a news release. Surveillance footage shows the female employee handing the woman a cup of hot coffee, which the suspect then threw back in her face.

Police believe the incident was unprovoked.

“We understand how traumatizing it is when people become victims of random and unprovoked attacks,” said VPD Sgt Steve Addison. “When these incidents happen, we do everything we can to fully investigate, gather evidence, and identify the people responsible.”

The VPD appealed to the public for information about the assault last fall. With evidence collected during the investigation and civilian tips, officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect in Vancouver on March 4.

Megan Russell, 27, has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.