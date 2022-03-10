Masks still required in all B.C. courthouses

Photo: Colin Dacre

While B.C. is dropping its indoor public mask mandate on Friday, the province's judicial system is moving slower.

In an announcement Thursday afternoon, the chief justices of all three courts in B.C. announced that masks will remain required in all courthouses until further notice.

That includes entrances, lobbies, waiting areas, registries, hallways, stairways, restrooms and elevators.

“In addition, people are required to wear a face mask inside courtrooms unless directed otherwise by the presiding judge, justice, master or registrar,” the notice says.

The mask must cover both the nose and mouth.

“If you do not have a face mask, sheriffs will provide one when you enter the courthouse,” the announcement concludes.

B.C. courthouses have been taking a cautious approach to the pandemic from the start. Courtroom capacities have been limited to just a handful of people for most proceedings.