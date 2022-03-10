COVID-positive hospitalizations fall by over 4% in past day

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

COVID positive hospitalizations fell by just over four per cent in the past day.

The provincial government announced Thursday 336 new coronavirus cases, including 115 in the Interior Health region.

Across B.C., there are 388 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 52 are in intensive care. In the Interior Health region there are 90 people hospitalized, 11 of whom are in critical care.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 65

Vancouver Coastal Health: 49

Interior Health: 115

Northern Health: 54

Island Health: 53

As of Thursday, 93.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.9% received their second dose and 56.4% have received a third dose.

In the past 24 hours, four new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,932. One death occurred in Interior Health. One reported death has been removed from the total due to a data correction.

From March 2-8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.0% of cases. From Feb. 23 to March 8, they accounted for 29.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 2-8)

Not vaccinated: 90.9

Partially vaccinated: 29.3

Fully vaccinated: 37.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 23 to March 8)

Not vaccinated: 25.1

Partially vaccinated: 19.6

Fully vaccinated: 5.8

Past week cases (March 2-8) - Total 2,108

Not vaccinated: 330 (15.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 49 (2.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,729 (82.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 23 to March 8) - Total 386