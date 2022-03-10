Surrey Police officer stabbed during arrest Wednesday evening

Photo: CTV News

A police officer was stabbed during an arrest in Surrey Wednesday evening.

Both RCMP and Surrey Police officers responded to a disturbance on the 12300 block of 99A Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

Police were told a woman was yelling, screaming and throwing things around inside a residence.

During the course of the investigation, the woman attempted to flee, and a short foot chase ensued.

During the arrest, a Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP say in a press release.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to be released to continue their recovery.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The woman remains in police custody.