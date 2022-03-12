Even with spring on horizon, winter tires still needed to keep drivers safe

Photo: Contributed

As the temperature continues to rise and spring creeps closer, you may be asking yourself how much longer do you need to keep your winter tires on your vehicle?

According to driving experts, the answer is about safety, not seasons.

“Winter tires provide better traction and stopping performance below 7 C and on wet, snowy, and icy roads,” says Louise Yako, spokesperson for the 13th annual winter driving safety campaign. “Traction may be the difference between safely driving on roads and being involved in a serious crash.”

Technically winter tires are required in British Columbia between October 1 and April 30, but on select highways that do not travel through high mountain passes, the chain and tire requirements end on March 31.

Yako says rain, slush, snow, and ice can make stopping challenging as your tires have less traction on cold and slippery road surfaces.

“For example, if you’re driving on a set of all-season mud + snow tires on a rain-covered road at 80 km/h, you’ll need twice the distance to stop than you would when driving at 50 km/h.” Yako explains.

“You need even longer stopping distances for snow- and ice-covered roads.”