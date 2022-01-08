Hwy 1 closed in both directions west of Sicamous

Photo: Drive BC Highway 1 closed in both directions due to vehicle incident

Highway 1 is closed in both directions 8 kilometres west of Sicamous for 1.1 km due to a vehicle incident according to Drive BC.

The closure is between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd, a detour is in effect via Highway 97A Sicamous & Highway 97B Salmon Arm to Enderby.

Drive BC said an assessment is in progress and an estimate to when the highway will reopen is not yet available.

The next update is expected to to be on Sunday at 6:30 a.m.