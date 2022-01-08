Langley RCMP said one man was killed and a bystander wounded in Friday shooting

Photo: RCMP Julian Moya Cardenas

Langley RCMP said one man is dead and a bystander wounded during a Friday-afternoon shooting.

On Jan. 7, at around 1:30 p.m., RCMP responded to the intersection of 202 Street and 88 Avenue for multiple calls for assistance.

First responders arrived and found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics intervened, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

A bystander was also hit during the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injures.

The deceased victim has been identified as 18-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas from Langley.

Cardenas is known to police.

Initial belief is the shooting was targeted and homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who knew of Cardenas’ activities and associates.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those impacted by this incident,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT. “The shooting was reckless and a complete disregard for the safety of the community.”

Homicide investigators are constructing a timeline of events and canvassing for witnesses, cellphone video and dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected]