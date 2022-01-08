Parts of Vancouver’s Stanley Park seawall destroyed by wind and waves

Photo: Gloria Macarenko On Friday, Jan 7 a king tide and a windstorm converged to deal serious damage to Vancouver's Stanley Park Seawall.

Strong winds and a tidal phenomenon combined forces on Friday to deal some serious damage to Stanley Park seawall and flood Vancouver beaches.

With both a King Tide and winds of up to 90 km/h forecasted for Jan. 7, some could see the destruction before it happened. Brad Atchison is a local photographer who was on the seawall over an hour before the tide reached its full height at around 10 a.m.

“Stanley Park Seawall is about to be destroyed,” Atchison wrote along with a video of waves already crashing into the cement barriers and onto the walkway.

Just a few hours later the Vancouver Park Board would close the seawall between Sunset Beach and Lions Gate Bridge due to the damage dealt during the storm.

“This weekend, staff will focus on cleaning debris, and the damage will be assessed more closely beginning Monday,” the Park Board stated.

UPDATE: #StanleyPark has reopened, but the #Seawall will remain closed between Sunset Beach and Lions Gate Bridge due to damage caused by the King Tide & high winds. This weekend, staff will focus on cleaning debris, and the damage will be assessed more closely beginning Monday. https://t.co/G7SFD7An96 — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 8, 2022

Also, a pier on Vancouver's West Side at Jericho Beach was partially destroyed by the waves.

Since then, locals have taken to social media to share images of the storm's aftermath.