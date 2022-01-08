BC Conservation Officers safely captured and moved a bobcat from the Edgewood area

Photo: BC Conservation Services

A bobcat has a new home after being moved from Edgewood.

BC Conservation Officers safely captured and moved the wild cat out of town after it found itself in a wildlife conflict.

There have been several bobcat sightings in the Columbia Valley this winter and residents are reminded to please keep pets on a leash when outside and avoid leaving out attractants that can be accessed by wild animals.

Wildlife conflicts or animals in distress can be reported to the RAPP line, 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).