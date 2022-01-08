Lower Mainland man fined $575 for using barbed hook to catch steelhead

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service BC Conservation officers were patrolling the Alouette River where they checked three steelhead anglers and found one man using a barbed hook.

If you are going to go fishing for steelhead, follow the rules or pay the price.

A Lower Mainland angler learned that lesson the hard way, at the expense of his bank account.

A post on the BC Conservation Officers Facebook page said officers were patrolling the AlouetteRiver where they checked three steelhead anglers and found one man using a barbed hook – which is not allowed.

The angler was issued a federal contravention ticket to the tune of $575.