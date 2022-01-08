Highway 3 is now open between Hope and Princeton

Photo: Highway 3 DriveBC

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 3 is now open in both directions between Hope and Princeton after being closed for avalanche deposit removal.

Motorists should expect major delays to remain due to congestion.

ORIGINAL: 10:40 a.m.

Highway 3 remains closed in both directions Hope and Princeton.

The closure is due to avalanche deposit removal between Second Avalanche Gate and Allison Pass Summit (37 km east of Hope), reports DriveBC.

The estimated time of opening is not available and an assessment is in progress.

Highway 3 is one of just two non-commercial routes between Vancouver and the BC Interior right now. Highway 99, the Duffey Lake Road between Pemberton and Lillooet, remains open but is a treacherous drive in winter months.

"I have Kelowna friends who tried to drive back home yesterday and got as far as Hope, where there were numerous semis and other vehicles just stopped along the road," a Kelowna resident said.

"They started a search for a hotel room and the closest one they found was a 2-hour drive back to Langley," he added.

Highway 3 has been closed since Thursday night due to avalanche risk.