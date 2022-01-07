Grocery run aboard snowmobile cut short by Campbell River RCMP

Photo: RCMP

With the snow deep on the ground in Campbell River, one resident figured his car couldn’t make it to the grocery store, and decided to make the trip Northwest Territories style — using a snowmobile instead.

That didn’t go over well with the local RCMP department.

“While it can be appreciated by many that this would seem to be a logical decision — even to the attending officer — it is not legal,” said a social-media post from Campbell River RCMP.

Police said fines for operating snowmobiles on city roads or sidewalks can be steep, and the snowmobile could be towed.

In B.C., the only roads snowmobiles are allowed on are Forest Service Roads — and only when the road is unplowed and cannot be accessed by other vehicles.