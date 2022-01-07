COVID hospitalizations continue gradual climb in B.C.

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

COVID-related hospitalizations are still creeping up amid the Omicron wave.

The provincial government announced 3,144 new cases Friday, pushing the province’s active caseload to 33,184.

Of the active cases, 349 individuals are in hospital and 93 are in intensive care. That is an increase from 324 people hospitalized and 90 in the ICU on Thursday.

In the Interior Health region there were 526 new cases announced Friday, bringing the active caseload to 3,183. Thirty-eight people are hospitalized, 24 of whom are in critical care, in the region.

As of Friday, 88.5% of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.1% have received their second dose.

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,439. No deaths occurred in Interior Health.

The new/active cases include:

1,416 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 15,704

483 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 9,449

526 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 3,183

244 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 935

475 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 3,906

Case counts have become a much less useful metric in recent weeks, as B.C.'s testing system is at capacity. A triage system means PCR tests are reserved for vulnerable people. Many others are being given rapid antigen tests, results of which are not added to daily case counts.

From Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.1% of cases. From Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, they accounted for 39.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 30 to Jan. 5) – Total 22,512

Not vaccinated: 3,294 (14.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 571 (2.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 18,647 (82.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 23 to Jan. 5) – Total 359

Not vaccinated: 128 (35.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 218 (60.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 30 to Jan. 5)

Not vaccinated: 480.5

Partially vaccinated: 194.2

Fully vaccinated: 405.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 23 to Jan. 5)

Not vaccinated: 31.2

Partially vaccinated: 10.1

Fully vaccinated: 4.7