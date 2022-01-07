New public health order requires all B.C. businesses to have COVID-19 safety plans in place

Contributed

All businesses in British Columbia will once again be required to have a COVID safety plan, a public health order that had been used previously in the pandemic.

B.C.’s provincial health officer made the announcement at a press conference Friday morning.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said WorkSafeBC has reactivated their COVID-plan supports for businesses, and is available to answer business owners’ questions.

“I know a vast majority of businesses have stepped up without hesitation and many have continued all of the measures from their COVID-19 safety plans from the previous iterations,” Henry said.

“This is about activating all of those layers of protection again, to reduce the impact of the Omicron circulation in our communities and making sure we can continue to operate our businesses. It's about business continuity, and we know that this has proven to work to keep businesses open and to safely manage.”

The order is specific to industry and businesses, and does not apply to childcare and K-12 schools.

Henry also said rapid tests promised by the federal government will begin to arrive in B.C. over the next week, more than 18 million through January and February.

First to arrive will be distributed to symptomatic healthcare workers in acute care, then next week, those in the K-12 school system.

“There are many different types of tests that will be arrived some of them will be suitable for self administration, the lateral fruit flow tests and the at home test. Those are the ones that we have been waiting for for some time,” Henry said.

“Eventually, as we get more available tests, [we hope] to be able to support families to do the tests at home on symptomatic members of the family of the children to determine whether they should be going to school or not.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix, at the same press conference, explained the current inventory of tests in the province is 1,139,113, but half of those are not suitable for self-administration at home.

Approximately 600,000 rapid tests of the over 18 million coming from the federal government will arrive in BC over the next week.

"We are very obviously pleased with the federal government has made this effort, but they are not here yet," Dix said.

Henry called the tests a limited resource, explaining not everyone needs to get tested. People with mild symptoms like runny noses or a cough who have been interacting with other people “very likely” have COVID, she said.

Those individuals are asked to stay home for five days, and look to the BC CDC website for information on how to self-assess and report if you do an at-home rapid test.

“For most people we are seeing now with this new strain, the onset of illness is within a very short period of time after exposure. So about three days, and the illness is mostly mild if you're vaccinated and you have that level of protection. And it tends to go away within three to five days,” Henry said.

She said COVID-19 continues to evolve and “surprise.”

“We cannot predict with certainty exactly what is going to happen, we’ve seen that as things have evolved over the last two years,” Henry said.

“We can and we must make educated or informed guesses or decisions based on the imperfect information we do have. It's not mathematical certainty, but it is based on the best information that we have.”

