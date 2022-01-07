Highways 3, 5A closed for avalanche mitigation

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 3 at Frontage Rd on the west side of Princeton, looking south.

High avalanche risk has closed both Highway 3 and Highway 5A in the Similkameen.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions between Hope and Princeton, reports DriveBC. It has been closed since 9 p.m. Thursday and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 5A, which connects Princeton and Aspen Grove, is closed until 3 p.m. for avalanche control work between Round Lake Rd and Beaver Lane.

The Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, which is restricted to commercial vehicles only, is also closed.

Drivers are being advised to check road conditions before they head out.