Everybody's getting it, but the unvaxxed account for much larger share of COVID hospitalizations

Photo: BC Gov't

B.C. government data for new COVID-19 infections shows that unvaccinated people are getting infected in near proportion to their share of the general population – a significant change from a month ago.

The flip of that is that fully vaccinated people are getting infected in near proportion with their share of the general population – although they are showing more resistance to serious illness.

Between Dec. 23 and 29, the approximately 19.8% of B.C.'s population that was not fully vaccinated accounted for 16% of new cases, according to government data. In contrast, between Nov. 24 and 30, unvaccinated people accounted for 57.9% of new COVID-19 infections in the province despite representing less than 21% of B.C.'s total population at the time.

A similar infection rate in unvaccinated people (16.5%) was accounted for between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4.

The late-December data came at a time when testing centres were overwhelmed, and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry told vaccinated people with mild symptoms to isolate and not get tested so that the tests could be used for people who were vulnerable for serious illness.

It is unclear whether how that new procedure for getting tested might have impacted the data.

One possibility is that the new Omicron variant that was gaining traction across the province at the time is better able to evade vaccinations and infect vaccinated people.

Fully vaccinated people continue to show more resistance to serious illness. People who were not fully vaccinated between Dec. 16 and 29 accounted for 55% of hospitalizations in that time period. That is far in excess of their share of the population.

Of the 273,731 people in B.C. known to have contracted COVID-19 since the first case was detected in January 2020, 238,524 or 87.1%, are considered by the government to have recovered. In most cases, that recovery status is determined when patients go 10 days after first exhibiting symptoms. Many people deemed recovered, however, continue to suffer long-term health problems.

There are 4,406,651 B.C. residents who have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 4,140,207, or 94% of those, are considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

The B.C. government estimates that 88.4% of eligible British Columbians, older than five years, have had at least one vaccine shot, while 83.1% of that eligible population is fully vaccinated with two jabs.

The B.C. government last year estimated that the province's total population is 5,147,712, so Glacier Media's calculation is that 85.6% of B.C.'s total population has had at least one dose of vaccine, and 80.4% of the province's total population has had two doses.