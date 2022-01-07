Treacherous weather closure lifts, but crash closes Coquihalla again near Othello tunnels

Photo: DriveBC Conditions at the Great Bear Snowshed on the Coquihalla Highway as of 6:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

While a weather closure appears to have ended on the Coquihalla Highway, a crash near the Othello tunnels has closed the route again.

The incident is reported about five kilometres north of Hope.

DriveBC says to expect major delays.

A scene assessment in progress.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory remains in effect limiting the highway to commercial traffic only.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

Treacherous conditions have closed the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope.

DriveBC reports freezing rain south of Merritt to just north of Hope.

No detour is available.

Further updates are expected this morning.

Elsewhere, Highway 23 is closed due to high avalanche hazard between near Mica Dam.

On the Trans-Canada Highway, avalanche control work is scheduled to begin west of Revelstoke at 8 a.m. and continue until 10 a.m.

The route will be closed during the work, with no detour available.

There will be more avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden, with an expected reopening at 1 p.m.

On Highway 3, avalanche deposit removal west of Kootenay Pass is expected to have that route closed until 9 a.m.

Motorists can take Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry as an alternative route.