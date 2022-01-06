Hwy 1 back open after avalanche control work west of Revelstoke

Photo: Drive BC Highway 1 closed for avalanche control work

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

Highway 1 between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frtg Rd is now clear, after being closed for avalanche control work, said Drive BC.

The highway was closed on Thursday evening in both directions for 7.7 kilometres between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frtg Rd, west of Revelstoke.

ORIGINAL: 6:56 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke for avalanche control work.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frtg Rd is closed in both directions for 7.7 kilometres. There is no detour available. The road is expected to reopen at 8 p.m. Thursday. DriveBC expects an update at 8 p.m.