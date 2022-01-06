COVID-related hospitalizations up 54% in a week in BC

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to gradually creep up in British Columbia amid a surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases.

The provincial government announced Thursday 3,223 new cases, including 408 in Interior Health, pushing the province’s active caseload to 31,817. Of the active cases, 324 individuals are in hospital and 90 are in intensive care.

In one week, hospitalizations have increased 54% from 211 on Dec. 30. ICU utilization for COVID patients is up 36%, from 66 cases on the same day.

There is, however, significant capacity remaining in B.C.’s healthcare system, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.

B.C.’s hospital system has 9,229 base beds and 2,253 surge-capacity beds, for a total of 11,582 beds. As of Tuesday, there were 9,034 people in the hospital for any reason. There are 510 base critical care beds and 218 surge capacity ICU beds. Across B.C., there were 454 people in the ICU on Tuesday.

In the Interior Health region there are 2,807 active cases and 38 people hospitalized, 25 of whom are in critical care.

The new/active cases Thursday include:

1,538 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 14,794

662 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 9,594

408 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 2,807

194 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 850

417 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 3,765

Case counts have become a much less useful metric in recent weeks, as B.C.'s testing system is at capacity. A triage system means PCR tests are reserved for vulnerable people. Many others are being given rapid antigen tests, results of which are not added to daily case counts.

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,430. No deaths occurred in Interior Health.

As of Thursday, 88.4% of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.1% have received a second dose.

From Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.5% of cases. From Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, they accounted for 41.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 29 to Jan. 4) - Total 23,282

Not vaccinated: 3,286 (14.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 548 (2.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 19,448 (83.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 22 to Jan. 4) - Total 333

Not vaccinated: 125 (37.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 12 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 196 (58.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 29 to Jan. 4)

Not vaccinated: 487.9

Partially vaccinated: 191.7

Fully vaccinated: 423.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 22 to Jan. 4)

Not vaccinated: 29.5

Partially vaccinated: 9.0

Fully vaccinated: 4.2