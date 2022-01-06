Hospital worker assaulted in Trail, BC: RCMP

Photo: Interior Health Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Charges are pending against a young Trail, B.C. man for allegedly assaulting a hospital employee.

RCMP say they were called to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on Jan. 2 at 11:53 a.m. for a report of a 39-year-old woman who was assaulted inside the facility.

The victim was “acting in the capacity of her employment at the time of the incident,” said police.

The Trail RCMP says it will be recommending a charge of assault against a 19-year-old male suspect.

“Our frontline health care workers can experience violence during the course of their careers while performing their duties. Our officers often attend medical incidents and work alongside health care workers to help prevent and mitigate violence. Unfortunately, violence can happen suddenly and without warning. These workers continue to dedicate their lives to helping people despite facing these kinds of dangers,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a brief statement.

No other details were released.