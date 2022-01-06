Downed power lines close Highway 3 east of Hope

Photo: DriveBC webcam Vehicles stopped on Highway 3 at Allison Pass

Downed power lines have closed the only major route open to passenger vehicles between the Interior and the Lower Mainland.

DriveBC reports all lanes are blocked on Highway 3 16 kilometres east of Hope, due to hydro lines across the road.

Assessment is in progress. The next update is scheduled for 4 p.m. PST.

The Coquihalla, which is currently only open to commercial vehicle use, was also blocked by a crash this morning.

The only other way to get to the coast from the Southern Interior would be along Highway 99. That route is currently under a travel advisory due to the avalanche danger, and DriveBC says it could close at any time.