Downed power lines close Highway 3 east of Hope

Downed power lines have closed the only major route open to passenger vehicles between the Interior and the Lower Mainland.

DriveBC reports all lanes are blocked on Highway 3 16 kilometres east of Hope, due to hydro lines across the road.

Assessment is in progress. The next update is scheduled for 4 p.m. PST.

The Coquihalla, which is currently only open to commercial vehicle use, was also blocked by a crash this morning.

The only other way to get to the coast from the Southern Interior would be along Highway 99. That route is currently under a travel advisory due to the avalanche danger, and DriveBC says it could close at any time.

