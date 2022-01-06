Survey: Nine out of 10 construction projects in the Interior delayed by supply chain issues

Photo: Glacier Media/file

Construction projects across the province are being affected by higher prices, delays in sourcing materials and labour shortages.

That's according to a survey of Independent Contractors and Businesses Association member companies.

The hardest hit area is the Interior and Okanagan, where 88 per cent of businesses are taking more time to source construction materials.

Nearly 90 per cent of projects are facing delays while 57 per cent are being hit with increased prices.

Delays and higher prices are being directly attributed to disruptions in the supply chain.

ICBA president Chris Gardner says supply chain issues are impacting most sectors of the economy across B.C. and globally.

"Contractors in virtually every trade and in every corner of the province are experiencing delays and challenges in getting the supplies they need to complete projects and meet deadlines,” says Gardner.

“Manufacturers worldwide are struggling with labour shortages and logistics breakdowns – in the short term, there is no relief in sight. The result in B.C. is rising costs for construction and project delays.”

He says shortages are being seen in everything from fixtures and finishings to plastics and paints.

"Some manufacturers have stopped taking orders because they have no visibility on delivery dates.

“Contractors are experiencing delays and challenges on a scale not seen in decades, as they try to get the supplies they need to complete the work they have on the books.

“In an era where housing and construction costs continue to rise seemingly unchecked, supply chain constraints are another key factor putting pressure on affordability in the B.C. market.”

The City of West Kelowna has two significant projects in various stages of construction, the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and a new city hall and regional library.

Council is expected to receive an update on the progress of both pertaining to timing and budgets later this month.